A stunt video is going viral on social media, shocking everyone. In the video, a man can be seen with a string of firecrackers tied to his leg, and his companion lights the string, after which the firecrackers explode with such force that the man’s leg gets burned.

In the video, a man wearing only jeans stands between two wooden poles, holding them with his hands. Strings of firecrackers are tied to each of his legs. A large crowd gathers to witness the stunt.

A man lights one of the firecracker strings, and as it burns, the person begins to show discomfort. This stunt is incredibly dangerous and frightening to watch. The loud sound of the firecrackers can be clearly heard in the video, and the act poses serious risks to the body.

Smoke spreads everywhere. In the video, a spark from a firecracker hits the man’s foot, injuring him. At the end of the video, a person runs over and extinguishes the fire.

After the video of this dangerous stunt went viral on social media, many people commented. Some called the stunt dangerous, while others said that people are forced to do anything to survive.