This year Raksha Bandhan falls on 3rd August, the full moon day of Shravana month of Hindu calendar. It is a ritual for sisters to tie Rakhi to their beloved brothers on this day.

During this time, brothers also give gifts after sisters tie Rakhi. Sisters are free to choose the color, design of Rakhi that they want to tie to their brothers.

However, as per astrology, sisters should tie rakhi according to their brother’s zodiac sign. It is considered very auspicious to choose the color of Rakhi according to your brother’s zodiac, otherwise it might bring bad luck.

So, read below to learn about the best color for your brother as per his zodiac sign.

Aries: If your brother’s zodiac is Aries then tie red colour rakhi as this keeps a lot of energy in their life.

Taurus: People of this zodiac sign should wear blue rakhi. This will also give them better results.

Gemini: Sisters you can tie a green rakhi to your brother. This leads to happiness, prosperity, and longevity.

Cancer: The lord of this zodiac is the moon. For such people yellow or white rakhi would be perfect. This color will bring a lot of happiness in their life.

Leo: Sun is the lord of this zodiac. People of this sign would wear yellow-red color rakhi.

Virgo: People of this sign should tie a green rakhi. All types of planetary defects are removed by this. Love sustains between brothers and sisters.

Libra: People of this zodiac sign, should wear a rakhi of blue or white color. Venus is the lord of this sign.

Sagittarius: Such people should wear golden yellow rakhi.

Capricorn: Shani is the lord of the zodiac sign. He has been called the God of Justice. Sister should tie blue rakhi to her brother. This will keep the brother and sister’s relationship unbreakable.

Aquarius: Shani also considered as Lord of this zodiac sign. One should wear dark green Rudraksha on Rakshabandhan. Sisters should keep this in mind while buying rakhi for their brother.

Pisces: People of this zodiac should buy golden green color rakhi. It is considered lucky. Yellow rakhi is considered auspicious for such people.