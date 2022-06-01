Kolkata: Kolkata Wednesday bid an emotional farewell to popular playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath (KK), who died late Tuesday evening in the city after a stage performance.

The state government organised a gun salute for the deceased singer at the cultural centre, Rabindra Sadan, which was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed back to the state capital, cutting short her political programmes at Bankura district.

KK’s wife and daughter were present on the occasion and the Chief Minister was seen consoling them as they were sobbing over grief over the loss of their dearest one. Initially, it was decided that the deceased singer would be given a gun salute at Kolkata Airport only. However, the venue was changed to Rabindra Sadan at the last moment.

Soon after the post-mortem formalities were completed, KK’s mortal remains were brought to Rabindra Sadan Wednesday afternoon. His popular track “Yaad Aayenge Ye Pal,” was playing at the background then. Many of his fans were seen bursting into tears at that emotional moment.

After the gun salute, his mortal remains were taken to the airport via a ‘green corridor’. His body will be flown to Mumbai and his last rites will be performed there on Thursday.

Meanwhile, a team from Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the controlling entity of Nazrul Manch, where KK performed last Tuesday night, went to the venue Wednesday afternoon. The team led by KMDA’s Director General, Supriyo Maiti especially checked the air-conditioning machines there.

KMDA, it was learnt, will soon issue a set of guidelines for conducting such mega events at Nazrul Manch.