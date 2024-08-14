Kolkata: Differences of opinion have started coming out within the ruling Trinamool Congress over the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata.

The differences surfaced over the proposed ‘Midnight Protest March by Women in Kolkata’ organised by different civil liberty groups Wednesday midnight.

On one hand, a senior Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member and woman party councillor expressed public solidarity with the cause of the midnight march. On the other hand, a former spokesman of the party described the event as a combined ploy by CPI(M) and BJP to malign the state government.

Veteran party Raya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, late Tuesday night, issued a statement, that since he has a daughter and a “little granddaughter” like many Bengali families, he has decided to join the protesters.

“We must rise to the occasion. Enough of cruelty against women. Let’s resist together. Come what may,” his statement read.

Similarly, Trinamool Congress councillor from Ward number 37 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) also issued a message on her social media handle asking people to unite to “protect the dignity and lives of women”.

However, party leader Kunal Ghosh has come forward to launch a scathing criticism against the proposed Midnight Protest March.

“Let there be protests on RG Kar issue. But do not participate in an event patronized indirectly by CPI(M) and BJP, whose regimes have been marred by several events of rape and murder. The RG Kar incident is an isolated but horrific incident. The Left Parties and BJP are actually resorting to politics on the issue giving it an apolitical façade. So do not attend the event just to click selfies,” Ghosh said.

He even went to the extent of saying that the media would give propaganda to the Midnight Protest March. “The number of women who will be attending their scheduled night duties will be more than the number attending the event,” Ghosh said.

