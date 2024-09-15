Kolkata: Former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were Sunday produced before a court in Kolkata Sunday by the CBI in connection with the rape-murder of a doctor at the medical facility.

“We will seek a three-day remand for them in the Sealdah court,” an officer said.

The CBI, which is probing the case, had Saturday evening added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, who is currently in judicial custody and arrested Mondal.

Mondal was arrested for allegedly tampering evidence and delay in registering the FIR among other charges, the officer said.

The police officer was held after he “failed to provide satisfying answers” during questioning by the CBI officers Saturday.

The central probe agency had arrested Ghosh September 2 in a case of financial irregularities at the hospital.

A large contingent of security personnel have been deployed outside the Sealdah court, officials said.

The body of the postgraduate trainee was recovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital August 9.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

PTI