Kolkata: Metro Railway services in this city will resume September 14. The resumption of services by the Metro Railway has been suspended for more than five now. The news regarding the plying of Metro Railway was given by its general manager Manoj Joshi here Thursday. However, it has been advised that children and elders above 65 should not use the services.

Speaking to reporters, Joshi said Metro Railway will run 110 services on the Noapara-Kavi Subhash line every day. However, Sundays operations will remain shut for sanitisation of rakes and stations.

“Between Noapara and Kavi Subhash, 55 trains will run in each direction starting from 8.00 am. The last train will leave the terminal stations on both ends at 7.00pm,” said Joshi.

Operations will also recommence on the East-West line from September 14. The trains here ply between Sector V and Salt Lake Stadium stations. There will 36 services in each direction.

“The first train will leave at 8.00am and the last train of the day will depart the terminal stations at both ends at 7.40pm. The services will be available between Monday and Saturday,” informed Joshi.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal urged passengers to follow the dos and don’ts to ensure safe travel.

“Kolkata Metro back on track: To ensure safe Metro travel, follow all the Dos and Don’ts. This is for your own safety,” Goyal tweeted. He asked people to travel responsibly and sensibly.

Metro services on both the lines have remained suspended since March 23 when the nationwide lockdown was announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bookings for e-passes will commence from Sunday and a passenger can book both onward and return journeys, Joshi said. The e-passes can be booked from the ‘Pathadisha’ mobile app. Entry to the metro stations will only be allowed on showing the e-passes.

Only smart cards will be allowed for travelling on the metro, an official said.

The Metro Railway has decided to allow a maximum 400 passengers at a time in its trains to avoid crowding and to maintain COVID-19-related norms.