Konark: Amazing dance rendition in Odissi and Kathak enchanted the audience in the concluding evening of Konark Dance Festival Saturday.

The evening opened with ‘Mangalacharan’ dedicated to Lord Sun, the then presiding deity of Konark by senior artists of Bhubaneswar-based Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre.

The Mangalacharan was followed by Shankaravarana Pallavi on the compositions of Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra and Guru Bhubaneswar Mishra. The enactment of Krushna Gatha on the popular lyrics of Odia medieval poets exhibited love between Krishna, Radha and Gopis.

Meanwhile, the Kathak classical recital commenced with Ganesh Stuti depicting love as devotion. The artists from Drishtikon Repertory presented love as a celebration depicting purity in movement and rhythm. In Kathak, Triveni exhibiting musical composition based on the three rivers enthralled one and all.

The concluding item of the fest was changing landscape of love and passion. The dancers tried to explain the audience love as a life force through their dance performance.

