Melbourne: Australian manufacturer Kookaburra will soon be ready with a wax applicator on the cricket ball. This will be an alternative to saliva and sweat to help bowlers shine cricket balls in the post COVID-19 world.

Use of saliva on cricket balls may be stopped

There is speculation that the use of saliva to shine the ball will be stopped to cut down the spread of coronavirus. There have been reports that the ICC may allow the use of artificial substances to polish the ball. This will happen under the supervision of umpires.

Responding to the extraordinary situation, Kookaburra started developing a wax applicator, which could be ready in a month’s time.

Kookaburra’s statement

‘Kookaburra’s research and development centre has been working on a product to replace the traditional methods of polishing a ball. The product could be controlled and managed by the match umpire. We have developed a unique wax formula for polishing a cricket ball,” Brett Elliott, group managing director said.

“The pocket size sponge applicator would enable umpires or players to apply a thin layer of wax on the ball. The wax could then be rubbed and polished to enhance the shine on the ball,” the company added.

Match trials

Elliott is hopeful they would be able to deliver the product within a month. However, testing in match conditions can only be done when the global health crisis subsides.

“This (the wax applicator) could be available within a month. However, it has to be tested in match conditions as the ability to complete real trial matches at the moment is inhibited,” said Elliott.

“It may not be something we need to make forever, it’s designed to get cricket back and give administrators time to make decisions. Nobody was calling out for this, 12 months ago so maybe it is more of an interim measure,” he added.

Maintaining balance between bat and ball

Elliott said his company ensured that the existing balance between the game’s various disciplines is not affected due to this new product.

“It’s important that a change to the method of ball polishing does not provide favour to one bowling discipline over another. The beauty of cricket is that it encourages teams to use a range of bowling skills. It would be a shame to lose any of them,” Elliott pointed out. “The ultimate challenge faced by manufacturers and administrators is to ensure the balance between bat and ball is preserved,” he added.

This is what former players say

Among others, batting great Sachin Tendulkar said players will be wary of using saliva to shine the ball. Pakistan legend Waqar Younis, former India pacer Ashish Nehra and spinner Harbhajan Singh have supported the use of saliva.

David Warner’s opinion

Star Australian opener David Warner also does not see the need to abolish the use of saliva to shine the ball. He feels it is no more or no less risky than sharing the change room with fellow players.

