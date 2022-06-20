Koraput: Dengue cases keep on spreading in Laxmipur block of Koraput. In the last 72 hours, 15 dengue cases have been detected in the area. Outbreak of dengue has caused panic among people in the block. It was alleged that some people were down with fever in this area. A girl and a woman were said to have died of dengue.

On being informed, a mobile medical team took rounds in the area and collected water samples. They said that it was viral fever and advised people to maintain proper sanitation in their surroundings. However, locals refused to buy such claim of the medical team. Sources from the local hospital said that 15 people were affected with dengue. Doctor S Pradhan of Laxmipur CHC said that 15 people were detected with dengue till Sunday.