Sunabeda/Semiliguda: Police in Koraput district have arrested four people for allegedly possessing and trafficking narcotic injections, seizing 453 ampoules along with a car, mobile phones and cash during a raid.

The accused have been identified as Bikramdev Halang, 39, of Padua in Nandapur block, D. Wilson, 23, of Nehru Nagar in Semiliguda, Soum yaranjan Rout, 32, of OCC Nagar in Semiliguda. and Siddhanta Mishra, 34, a native of Puri who is currently residing in OCC Nagar.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, Sunabeda SDPO Sumitra Jena said the arrests were made following a raid conducted near Bhairabi Temple at Geruguda under Semiliguda police limits. Acting on a tip-off that a group was engaged in the illegal sale and use of narcotic injections, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Prafulla Kumar Patra carried out the operation Friday under the direction of the officer-in-charge of Semiliguda police station.

Police detained the four suspects and seized 453 ampoules of narcotic injections, including 302 Pentazocine injections and 151 Tramadol injections, weighing a total of 604 grams.

Officers also seized a car bearing registration number OD10AB0834, four mobile phones and `7,500 in cash. A case (123/26) has been registered at Semiliguda police station. The accused were produced before a local court Saturday, police said.