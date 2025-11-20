Koraput: As winter sets in over the Eastern Ghats, Koraput has stepped into one of its most captivating seasonal displays: vast stretches of blooming mustard fields that bathe the landscape in vibrant yellow.

The radiant fields, spread across the outskirts of Koraput town, have become a major draw for travellers seeking tranquillity and natural beauty during the chilly season.

A group of tourists from Rayagada, visiting Koraput for a short trip, shared their reactions after witnessing the breathtaking sight. Standing amid acres of mustard blossoms swaying in the cool breeze, tourist Aman Parida described the scene as “a golden paradise that refreshes the heart and calms the mind”.

Winter has long been a magical season in Koraput, known for its crisp air, clear skies and scenic valleys. But the mustard blooms add a new charm, making the region resemble a canvas brushed with warm tones.

The cool weather intensifies the colours, while the surrounding hills provide an ideal backdrop for nature lovers and photographers.

Visitors said walking into the mustard fields feels like stepping into another world, peaceful, vibrant and comforting.

“The moment we entered the field, we felt an instant sense of calm,” one tourist said. “These fields make you forget all stress.

For a few minutes, it felt like time had slowed down for us.” Another tourist, Reshma Patra, added that Koraput’s winter beauty is unmatched.

“We have travelled to many places, but the beauty of Koraput during winter is truly unique.

The mustard fields elevate that beauty to another level.” Local farmers say this year’s bloom is particularly rich due to favourable climatic conditions.

The fields not only support the livelihoods of farming families but also serve as natural attractions, drawing visitors from nearby districts including Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri.

Tourism enthusiasts say simple natural spots like these create lasting memories and strengthen Koraput’s identity as a peaceful destination filled with nature’s bounty.

Many tourists have called for better signboards, resting spots and eco-friendly measures to help visitors enjoy rural attractions without disturbing the fields.

As mercury plunges, Koraput’s golden mustard fields are expected to keep enchanting travellers, offering moments of serenity and escape from the rush of daily life.