Rayagada: A married woman was allegedly raped in Rayagada town late Tuesday night, according to a written complaint filed at the Rayagada Town PS by the survivor and her husband.

Police, under the supervision of SDPO Gaurahari Sahu, launched an investigation and detained a youth for questioning on suspicion of his involvement in the case.

According to the survivor’s husband, the couple, residents of Bandhugaon block in Koraput district, had returned from Tamil Nadu by train Tuesday evening after seasonal migrant labour work.

They reached Rayagada around 8 pm and waited at the bus stand for a bus to Bandhugaon.

During this time, a youth present at the bus stand approached them and enquired about their destination.

He then reportedly told them no buses were available at that hour and offered them shelter at his home.

The accused allegedly first took the woman’s husband to a shop and left him there, saying he would bring food.

He then returned to the bus stand, took the woman towards a bush near Koilapada and allegedly raped her.

When his wife did not return for a long time, the man began searching for her around the bus stand.

He eventually spotted her returning in tears.

The woman narrated her ordeal to him, after which the couple went to the Rayagada Town PS and lodged a complaint.