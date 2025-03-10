Koraput: Known for its scenic beauty and rich natural landscapes, Koraput district is quickly becoming a much sought-after location for filmmakers, particularly in the South Indian film industry.

The latest addition to this list is the much-anticipated Telugu film SSMB29, directed by the renowned director SS Rajamouli, famous for his blockbusters Baahubali, RRR, and Magadheera.

Filming for SSMB29 is currently underway in the picturesque Talamali hills of Semiliguda, with Rajamouli, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu setting up camp in the region. However, Priyanka Chopra has yet to join the shoot. The film’s production is being managed by Naga Pranith. A large crew of nearly 500 members has arrived, with filming scheduled to continue till March 28.

The film will also feature sequences shot at Deomali, Odisha’s highest peak, showcasing the district’s stunning natural beauty. Koraput, with its dense forests, hills, and waterfalls, has already become a popular setting for over 17 South Indian films.

In addition to SSMB29, previous projects like Anushka Shetty’s Ghati and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 were filmed in nearby locations, including Malkangiri, a part of the undivided Koraput district. The district’s growing reputation as a cinematic hub has attracted filmmakers due to its diverse landscapes, which provide a perfect backdrop for adventure and action films.

The SSMB29 film, which is expected to be a jungle adventure, has garnered attention for its exciting premise, with Mahesh Babu’s role inspired by the mythological figure Hanuman.

Koraput’s appeal goes beyond its natural beauty—it offers a unique blend of cultural and geographical elements, making it a perfect setting for a variety of film genres.

The district administration, led by Collector V Keerthi Vasan, has been proactive in facilitating these shoots, granting necessary permissions and extending support to the production teams. This influx of film shoots is expected to boost local tourism and create employment opportunities for the community.

With SSMB29 set to shine a spotlight on the region, Koraput’s emergence as a prime film shooting destination is poised to inspire even more filmmakers to explore its stunning locations for future projects.

PNN