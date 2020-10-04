Koraput: Personnel of the Machhakund police Sunday seized 88kg of ganja at Guneipada village in Koraput district. The huge quantity of cannabis was being smuggled to West Bengal from Korpaut district.

Routine checking of vehicles was going on at Guneipada village as per the new Motor Vehicles (MV) Act. During the checks police intercepted an auto-rickshaw. The moment the three-wheeler was intercepted two persons jumped out and fled the spot.

Feeling something amiss because of the unexpected behaviour of the passengers, the police detained the driver and searched the auto-rickshaw. During the search police found 88kg of the contraband material. Subsequently they arrested the driver.

During interrogation the driver revealed that the two who had fled the spot were carrying the cannabis to West Bengal. A manhunt has been launched to nab those two persons.

PNN