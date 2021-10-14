Pottangi: Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi had a face-off with Andhra officials over repeated incursions by the latter in Kotia panchayat under this block in Koraput district, Wednesday. A heated exchange of words took place between the legislator and Andhra officials Wednesday amid the long-pending border dispute over Kotia panchayat and territorial jurisdiction claim of the latter in the area.

The incident occurred when Parbatipuram PA–ITDA Kormanath was holding discussions with villagers of Phagunsineri on identifying land for construction of an Anganwadi building in the village and to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections in Odisha. On being tipped off, Padhi reached the spot and criticized the move by the neighbouring state. He enquired on holding such a meeting in the territory of Odisha and asked AP officials to leave soon.

He also sought to know why the AP administration is not obeying the order of the Supreme Court on maintaining statusquo in the area. The officials reportedly left the place after the situation turned tense.

PNN