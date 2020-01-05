Guwahati: Former India opener Kris Srikkanth Sunday said he would prefer KL Rahul over Shikhar Dhawan in the T20 World Cup later this year.

Dhawan is returning to international cricket after a long gap. During the senior left-handed batsman’s absence, Rahul has emerged as one of the top contenders for the opener’s slot in limited overs cricket.

“Runs against SL (Sri Lanka) don’t count. If I was chairman of selectors, I won’t pick Dhawan in the T20 WC squad. There is no competition between him and Rahul. Only one winner,” Srikkanth said on Star Sports.

Before the series, the 34-year-old Dhawan said that he is looking forward to a “new start” in a new year and wants to win the World Cup for India.

