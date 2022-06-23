Chennai: Actress Krithi Shetty will be playing the female lead in director Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, featuring actor Naga Chaitanya in the lead, its makers announced Thursday.
The film, that is tentatively being referred to as #NC22, has triggered a huge amount of interest as it will not only mark Venkat Prabhu’s entry into the Telugu film industry as a director but also mark actor Naga Chaitanya’s entry into Tamil cinema as an actor.
Produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen, the film, presented by Pavan Kumar, will be a full-fledged commercial entertainer. Taking to Twitter, Venkat Prabhu said, “Welcome aboard The most happening Kirthi Shetty.
“The production house, on its official Twitter handle, tweeted: “A beautiful performer with ever smiling face and abundance of talent. Welcome aboard dazzling beauty Krithi Shetty.”
