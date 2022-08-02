Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has thanked her fans after she amassed over 50 million followers on Instagram.

The 32-year-old actor took to the social media platform and shared a video, comprising behind-the-scenes clips from her various movies as well as advertisements.

“As Mimi says ‘Fan following hai meri yahan par, haan!’ 50 MILLION Love and counting.. Love you guys!! #50MillionOnInsta” Sanon wrote in the caption.

The actor, who made her Hindi film debut opposite Tiger Shroff with 2014’s Heropanti, has featured in hits like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale and Mimi.

Sanon has multiple projects which will hit the screens in the coming months — Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, Ganapath, which reunites her with Shroff, Prabhas-led Adipurush and Shehzada, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.