New Delhi: Actor Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her aspirations and dreams. She has also talked about the stars she would like to share screen space with and the actresses she is most inspired by.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently asked if she would like to star opposite the great Khans – Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir or Salman. “They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd to star opposite them) but I will love to work with them,” Janhvi was quoted as saying by ‘NDTV’.

Janhvi was also asked which male superstar she would look good with onscreen. She took the names of Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor. She also said that Alia Bhatt inspires her a lot.

Janhvi, daughter of late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, has played the lead roles in films like Roohi (with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma), Dhadak and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Her line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, Mili and Bawaal. In the last film she is starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

The actress was last seen in the film GoodLuck Jerry, which was a remake of the 2018 hit Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila. The Tamil version starred Nayanthara in the lead role. The film released on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar over the weekend.