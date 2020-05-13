Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon has shared a couple of videos full of quirky reactions of herself amid the ongoing lockdown.

The videos shared by Kriti on Instagram express how she has been feeling lately. In the first video, Kriti, dressed in an all-denim outfit, can be seen knocking on a glass window. In the second clip, the actress can be seen gesturing as if she is shooting herself in the head, using her fingers as a gun.

“Lockdown’s got me like!” Kriti wrote alongside the clips.

Kriti recently made chocolate tart for her mother on the occasion of Mother’s Day. She had also recited a self-penned poem against domestic violence.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen “Mimi”, directed by Laxman Utekar.

The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film “Mala Aai Vhhaychay”. Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.