Mumbai: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Monday dropped her surname ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram and Twitter bio. No sooner, the global icon dropped the surname; fans have been speculating rift in her marriage.

Speculations hit corridors of the Hindi film industry that she might get divorced in the near future. Meanwhile, people recalled the prediction of Kamal R Khan (KRK) when he had claimed that Nick and Priyanka would get divorced within 10 years of their marriage.

Film critic Kamal R Khan (KRK) often remains in the headlines for his controversial statements. In July this year, he had given a similar statement about Priyanka and Nick Jonas, which created a lot of ruckus. KRK took to his Twitter handle and had tweeted that ‘Priyanka and Nick Jonas would be divorced within 10 years.

After this tweet by KRK, Priyanka’s fans clashed on her social media, many users trolled him advised him to stay within his limits.

However, Priyanka Chopra’s mother has called all these things of divorce a rumor and appealed to the people not to spread false news. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas always give power couple goals. The chemistry between them can be clearly seen on social media.

Be it Priyanka or Nick, they do not leave any chance to make their partner feel special. At the same time, fans are now questioning Priyanka Chopra as to why she removed the Jonas surname from her bio?