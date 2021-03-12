Bhubaneswar: Krushi Odisha Mahotsav 2021 will be organised at Biju Patnaik Playground, Baramunda here from March 15 to 19. The official mascot for the event, ‘Mushroom’, was unveiled at Biju Patnaik Playground by Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo.

The mahotsav will be organised by the Agriculture department in association with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

Minister Sahoo said that for the development of agriculture the farmers need all kinds of assistance such as skill development, knowledge about new agricultural techniques, infrastructure development, market support in distribution, loan availability and they will get all this at Krushi Odisha Mahotsav which is a great place for farmers to learn new skills and techniques of farming.

This year’s mahostav theme is ‘Integrated Agriculture and Farmers Development’. The official mascot of Krushi Mahostav is ‘Mushroom’. Odisha ranks first in production of straw mushroom and second in overall mushroom production, said the minister.

There will be 160 stalls at the Krushi Odisha Fair and it will be inaugurate by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik March 15, said Sahoo.