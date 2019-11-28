Sambalpur: Intensifying their demands for establishment of a permanent bench of the High Court in western Odisha, the Kuchinda Lawyers’ Association decided Thursday to cease work for three days and also call a bandh in this city. A decision in this regard was taken at the general body meeting here Thursday morning following which court work came to a complete halt.

The strike which is supported by western Odisha Nagarika Kriyanusthan Committee witnessed members protesting outside the district court premises. The demonstrators also prevented judges from joining work in the morning.

Officials of the Kuchinda Lawyers’ Association said that during the bandh, they have request all state and central government offices, insurance companies, and banks to remain closed. However, it institutions and emergency services would be spared from the purview of the bandh.

Notably, alleging apathy of government in taking up the issue of permanent High Court bench in Sambalpur the lawyers had earlier warned that it will close down all government and private offices in the area for the last three days of the month till their demands are fulfilled.

PNN