Kuchinda: Vigilance sleuths Friday raided the residences and offices of Upendra Nayak, an assistant engineer in Kuchinda NAC after allegations of amassing assets disproportionate to his income surfaced.

Acting on the allegation against the engineer, a team from the anti-corruption wing Friday carried out simultaneous raids at several places belonging Nayak. The raids are currently on with the sleuths examining various documents and bank account details.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets including movable and immovable properties that Nayak has is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Notably, Vigilance sleuths December 19 raided multiple places in connection with allegations against assistant executive rngineer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Durga Madhav Mishra for acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

PNN