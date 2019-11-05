New Delhi: We have been hearing reports for quite some time now that a third part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Don franchise is being considered. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who played a significant role in the 2011 film Don 2, is not sure about Don 3, but he recalls being a part of the second film with fondness.

“Nobody has gotten in touch with me, so I don’t know if the film (‘Don 3’) is happening. But ‘Don’ was an incredible part to be in. We had such a good time making the film. And if there is an opportunity to be a part of it again, it would be very exciting,” Kunal said.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Don 2 also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Kunal’s next film is Koi Jaane Na.

“It is a unique film and a role I haven’t done before. It is basically a thriller-meets-comicbook and it is in a space I have been wanting to explore for a long time. I was thrilled on reading the script because no one had offered me such a part. I am excited to know what people would think of the film,” said the actor.