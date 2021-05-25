Mumbai: Kunal Khemu turns a year old today. Birthday boy debuted with Sir (1993) as a child actor but gained fame with Zakhm and Raja Hindustani, but he was not able to advance his career as a solo hero. Kunal is known for films like Kalyug, Dhol and Traffic Signal.

In Raja Hindustani Kunal was playing Aamir Khan’s helper, it is said that he overshadowed Aamir. Kunal’s character was praised by people ranging from the critique. His flirtatiousness was liked by all.

Kunal Khemu played the childhood character of Ajay Devgan in the film Zakhm. The way he put the character’s seriousness and sorrow on the film screen won the hearts of all. Kunal, as a child artiste, did most of the films with Aamir Khan and all of them showed tremendous bonding.

Kunal is now the son-in-law of the Pataudi dynasty. He is married to Sharmila Tagore’s daughter Soha Ali Khan. Both dated each other six-seven years before marriage. After this, both of them got married in 2015.

He was last seen in Lootcase alongside Ranveer Shorey.