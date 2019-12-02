Koraput: The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted by the Orissa High Court to look into the investigation in the Kunduli rape case, reached Koraput Monday.

The team comprising of southern range DIG Satyabrata Bhoi, northern range DIG Himanshu Lal and south western range, Koraput, DIG Shefeen Ahmed K first held a meeting at the DIG’s office here.

Later, they spoke with the Kunduli victim’s mother, Domai Sati, brother Laxman Khara and her aunt.

While coming out of the office, the victim’s mother said, “Even as she was waiting for justice, she ended her life as justice was not delivered to her. The investigation was not conducted as it should have been. We had demanded for a CBI investigation. That has not happened. Now I will die thinking about the justice to my daughter.”

Notably the 14-year-old girl of Marsaguda village under Pottangi police limits in Koraput district was gangraped allegedly by four security personnel while she was returning home from Kunduli market October 10, 2017.

The state government had ordered a judicial probe December 26, 2017. While the medical report did not find any sign of rape, the rape survivor alleged that she had been offered Rs 90, 000 by the police to keep mum. She committed suicide January 22, 2018.

