Jeypore: “With the four Nirbhaya accused being hanged to death, Nirbhaya’s soul can now rest in peace. The execution of the order is welcoming. And we want the same justice to be delivered to our daughter.”

These were the few lines shared by family members of the Kunduli gangrape victim in their reaction here in Koraput district.

Even after three years of the gangrape incident, the accused are still roaming free. “We have little hope from the state government. But we know the central government can deliver justice to our daughter,” they observed.

“Like Nirbhaya’s parents, we will also feel the peace if the accused are punished. Over the years we know one thing that justice is not being handed down to us because we are poor. The state government is giving no importance to our case.

We were demanding for a CBI probe and we are crying for the same demand,” observed the aunt of the victim.

Four persons in camouflage uniform took turns on a Class IX girl of Kunduli area in Koraput district October 10, 2017. Three months later January 22, 2018, the survivor committed suicide at her house. The state government had ordered for a judicial enquiry into the incident November 8, 2017. The government then ordered an investigation by Special Investigation Team (SIT) February 8, 2018.

PNN