Dubai: High drama here Sunday. Last bowl run outs in the main game and the Super Over took the Mumbai Indians (MI) game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to the 2nd Super Over. This is the first time that an IPL game has been decided in two Super Overs. Ultimately KXIP held their nerves to win the game with two balls to spare.

In the first Super Over both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami just conceded five runs each to take the game to the second ‘Super Over’. Chris Jordan conceded 11 runs bowling for KXIP. However, Trent Boult went for 15 runs in four balls and KXIP had won.

In the main game a Kieron Pollard throw took the game to the ‘Super Over. Then defending only five runs, KXIP skipper KL Rahul conjured a brilliant run out to dismiss Quinton de Kock to keep the scores level in the ‘Super Over’. It couldn’t have been more nerve tangling.

Chasing a target of 177, KXIP were on course for a win when Jasprit Bumrah (3/24) changed the complexion of the game by castling skipper KL Rahul (77, 51b, 7×4, 3×6). However, Deepak Hooda (23 n o, 1×4, 1×6) and Chris Jordan (nine) took the game to the ‘Super Over’.

Earlier opener De Kock (53, 43b, 3×4, 3×6) continued his rich vein of form, However, it was the 57-run partnership in 21 balls between Pollard (34 n o, 1×4, 4×6) and Nathan Coulter-Nile (24 n o 12b, 4×4) that took MI to a fighting total.

Brief scores: MI 176 for 6 (Quinton de Kock 53, Kieron Pollard 34 n o, Mohammed Shami 2/30). KXIP 176 for 6 (KL Rahul 77, Jasprit Bumrah 3/24). Match tied

1st Super Over: Both KXIP and MI scored 5 runs

2nd Super over: MI 11 runs; KXIP 12 runs with 2 balls to spare