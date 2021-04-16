Kabisuryanagar: A labour contractor was stabbed to death at Barida village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district Friday. He was murdered over non-payment of dues. The incident has sparked tension in the locality.

The deceased has been identified as Tukuna Chhatai of Bhatapada village and the accused, who has been arrested, as Radhakrushna Sahu (19).

According to a source, Tukuna worked as a labour contractor and used to send labourers to Andhra Pradesh. He had also sent Radhakrushna for work to the neighbouring state.

However, after finishing his work, Radhakrushna had returned to his village. For the past few days, he had been visiting Tukuna asking the latter to pay him Rs 2,000 which was due to him.

Friday morning, Radhakrushna got the information that Tukuna was in Govindpur to recruit workers for a new project. So he went there and asked Tukuna to clear his dues.

The scene turned ugly after Tukuna denied paying the outstanding amount. Radhakrushna lost his cool and attacked Tukuna with a sharp weapon. He overpowered Tukuna and stabbed the latter repeatedly. Such was the ferocity of the attack that Radhakrushna pierced the victim’s stomach and split it wide. Tukuna died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for post-mortem. Radhakrushna was also arrested. A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

