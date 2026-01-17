Karlamunda: The body of a labourer was recovered Thursday night from a construction site near Takarumal market ground under Karlamunda block in Kalahandi district, triggering allegations of murder by the victim’s family.

The deceased was identified as Rasik Chhatar, 40, a resident of Telipali village under S. Rampur police station limits in Subarnapur district.

Family members of the deceased lodged a complaint at the M. Rampur police station, suspecting that Rasik was murdered.

According to the complaint, construction work of a paddy procurement yard was underway at the site through a contractor engaged by the RMC.

Rasik Chhatar, who was employed as a labourer at the site, allegedly had an argument with another worker, Rasik Bhoi, 50, a resident of Khemesara under Barpali police station in Bargarh district.

The dispute reportedly escalated, following which Rasik Bhoi allegedly assaulted Chhatar, leading to his death.

Rampur police station officer-in-charge Chittaranjan Pradhani said a case had been registered and the accused had been detained for questioning.

Further investigation is underway, he added.