Jaleswar: With healthcare services severely affected owing to a host of impediments, the Hatigada Community Health Centre (CHC), located in Raibania under the Jaleswar block of Balasore district, is in dire straits. The CHC, which along with its nine Primary Health Centres (PHCs), caters to the needs of a population over 150,000, has been plagued by severe shortage of doctors, healthcare staff, and medical equipment. According to reports, the facility lacks basic infra, including a mortuary, while the doctors’ chambers are in pitiable condition. Daily around 300 patients, who visit the centre, have to stand in long queues since morning hours waiting for their turn to arrive for consultation. However, with many staff positions vacant for years, the centre is struggling to meet patients’ needs. The lack of infrastructure is further exacerbated during power outages, as there is no backup generator. This forces doctors to attend to patients using candlelight.

The Hatigada CHC serves 12 nearby panchayats—Chamar Gaon, Dipipur, Khudiamajhi Sahi, Kalama, Kalika, Khuada, Raibania, Makidia, Olamara, Sardarbandha, Baradiha, Shyamnagar, and Srirampur—as well as patients from neighboring West Bengal. Despite its large coverage area, the centre is severely understaffed. Only one specialist, a gynecologist, is available at the CHC, while key positions for pediatricians, surgeons, and general physicians have been lying vacant since the last 12 years. Although four MBBS doctors and one AYUSH practitioner are posted, their competence levels are far below government norms, leaving the facility incapable of meeting the needs of patient load. Patients with serious conditions are often referred to other hospitals due to the lack of specialist doctors.

Many poor patients, unable to afford referrals, face severe challenges. Additionally, the CHC lacks essential grade-IV staff, such as dressers, sweepers, and office attendants, with four such posts remaining vacant. Another critical issue is the delay in issuing birth and death certificates, which is handled by the CHC. Staff shortage in this department has caused unrest among locals. Similarly, one of the two approved pharmacist posts has remained unfilled for an extended period, while the centre lacks crucial diagnostic equipment. The nine PHCs under the Hatigada CHC at Bada Bazar, Sikharpur, Lakshmananath, Nampo, Chhamouja, Jamalpur, Salabani, Khuada, and Olamara face similar challenges. Many are short on pharmacists and grade-IV staff. At Khuada PHC, the doctor reportedly visits only twice a week, further affecting services.

Moreover, deputation of staff to other centres has worsened the situation. Local social activists, including Ashish Ghosh, Sukumar Ghosh, Sanat Sahu, Sujit Das, Sapan Bindhani, Badal Soren, and Dibyendu Dey, have demanded immediate action to address these critical issues plaguing the healthcare facility. Meanwhile, when reminded of the state of affairs at the CHC, Balasore District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas said he will soon take a review and initiate actions to address the issues.