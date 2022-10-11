Sambalpur: Sambalpur district has many ancient sculptures that are endowed with rich culture and heritage. Among them, is the 300-year old Dakhinakali shrine, situated at Tampargad village under the tribal-dominated Jujumura block. The temple, an ancient seat of Shakti cult is on the verge of extinction due to lack of proper upkeep and conservation. Such is the condition of the temple that the presiding deity of Dakhinakali has been shifted to a different room along with Lord Shiva. Moss and thick foliages have grown all over the temple and it is evident that the structure is on the verge of collapse.

However, no effort is being made by the district administration to protect and conserve the temple which is an ancient heritage site, alleged a few locals.

According to folklore, former Zamindar Jalandhar Singhdeo had constructed the temple 300 years ago after receiving the divine ordain in his dreams. The zamindar was preparing to construct the temple when goddess Kali again appeared in his dreams and asked him to install her figure outside the sanctum sanctorum and worship her there. The temple having a height of 40-feet is situated on the outskirts of Kutasingha village. The construction is quite attractive which speaks about the rich architectural skill that was prevalent and practiced by the artisans at that time. The entrance of the temple is 15 feet in height and lies close to the sanctum sanctorum and the main temple. The bricks used in the construction of the temple are stated to be from the medieval period. The temple also has a large tank on its side while banyan and bel trees in the vicinity add to the scenic beauty. The Gariakhaman hill near Kutasingha village also enhances the natural landscape of the area and the temple.

Various festivals are observed in this temple and the descendants of the zamindar family visit the temple to participate in the rituals. Devotees visit this temple all round the year but maximum footfall takes place during major festivals like Dusshera and in the month of Chaitra. Temple priest Pramod Panda and villagers have demanded for renovation and conservation of the temple. Redhakhole MLA and Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said that plans to renovate and preserve the temple will soon be firmed up.