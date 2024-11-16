Bhubaneswar: A woman and her paramour were apprehended in the City Friday on charges of branding two children of the former with hot kitchen pincer as the kids opposed their extra-marital relationship, said sources at Matri Vihar police station. Maitri Vihar IIC Mrutyunjay Swain said the accused, identified as Raju Nayak, 35, and Sumitra Mohapatra, 30, are neighbours in Mahavirnagar slum of Salia Sahi area. They developed intimacy a year ago when Sumitra’s husband moved to Angul for work.

However, this sparked resentment and anger among Sumitra’s son and daughter, who opposed their mother’s relationship with Raju. The IIC said things took an ugly turn November 12 when Sumitra’s children opposed Raju’s entry to their residence. This infuriated the duo, who later hatched a plan to teach a lesson to the children. Going by the plan, Raju brought a hot kitchen pincer, and branded the kids, leaving them with serious burn injuries. He then bundled the kids into a room and bolted it from outside when they screamed for help. “The truth came to light when the children’s father reached home, November 14 and asked about the injuries. Sumitra’s husband rushed to the police station and lodged an FIR against the duo,” Swain added. Police have booked Raju and Simitra under relevant Sections of BNS before producing them in court Friday.