Bolangir: A sarpanch and her husband were arrested for demolishing several under-construction houses being built under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) at Salveta panchayat under Agalapada block in Bolangir district Saturday.

The arrested duo has been identified as sarpanch of Salveta panchayat Hemakanti Munda and her husband Mohan Munda.

According to the villagers, five landless tribal families were sanctioned houses under PMAY-Gramin scheme. They had already started constructing their houses when their houses were bulldozed August 11. When they wanted to know why their houses were being bulldozed, they were told that their houses were being pulled down on the order of the sarpanch because they did not own land.

The affected families lodged an FIR with the Loisingha police station following which cases were registered against ten persons.

The investigation found the sarpanch having misused her power. A team led by DSP Ranjita Singh arrested the sarpanch and her husband Mohan Munda Saturday.

