Buguda: Exercising the power of a District Collector Collector, sarpanch of Manitara under Buguda block in Ganjam district declared shutdown in her area fearing a rise in infections, a report said.

It is the first panchayat in the state where the sarpanch made use of the Collector’s power and announced shutdown.

Sarpanch Shantilata Nayak has apprised the BDO and the nodal officer Tanmay Patra and IIC Chittaranjan Behera of her decision in this regard.

The shutdown will be in force for 8 days. Except for medicine stores and vegetable shops, all other shops will be closed, she said.

A total of 179 non-resident Odia workers were lodged at quarantine centres at Manitara, Nagudu, Makarapalli, Sapuapalli, Mangarajpur and Bhogada.

As these centres are near habitations, inmates come out to buy betel and ghutka. Many people don’t abide by safety guidelines, it was alleged.

In view of this, there is a possibility of a spurt in infections, she added and warned that action would be taken against violators. The BDO has agreed with the decision of the sarpanch.

