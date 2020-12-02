Jagatsinghpur: Vigilance sleuths simultaneously raided several places of senior assistant Sanjukta Das who works at Jagatsinghpur Sub-Collector’s office Wednesday, on the charge of amassing assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

According to sources, the searches were conducted by the anti-corruption department officials on her residential double storied building at Satapura area and another double storied building at Panisalia in Jagatsinghpur district, a 3BHK flat at Mahanadi Vihar in Cuttack, including her office in the district.

Important documents and bank passbooks including her lockers are being searched. Total valuation of disproportion assets in possession of the lady clerk is yet to be ascertained. Raids were still underway when the last reports came in, the sources added.

The total valuation of her ill-gotten property is being estimated and a final report will be out by this evening, Cuttack Vigilance division Inspector Pradeep Samal said.

PNN