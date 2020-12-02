Berhampur: In a shocking incident late Tuesday night, a youth sustained critical injuries hours before his marriage was to be solemnised Wednesday, as some unidentified miscreants opened fire at Manikapur village under Khallikote police limits in Ganjam.

According to police sources, the injured was identified as Jitendra Barik. The youth was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) Berhampur in critical condition.

The incident occurred when the groom visited his relative’s house in Manikapur village in the district. The miscreants came from behind and opened fire at the groom. They also hurled bombs to create panic and fled from the spot soon after committing the crime.

Family members of Barik rushed him to hospital for treatment.

On being informed, Khallikote police immediately reached the spot and initiated a probe in his connection. Details are awaited as the investigation is under way, the police sources said.

PNN