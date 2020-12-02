Cuttack: The Twin City Commissionerate Police arrested two more accused Tuesday evening, in connection with the much-debated dacoity at India Infoline Finance Ltd (IIFL) of Nayasarak in Cuttack.

Also read: Shocking! 87-year-old man arrested on charge of raping minor girl in Kendrapara

According to Lalbagh police, the accused were identified as Debasish Hazra and Nilamani Saha who are associates of Lala Amrit Ray. The total number of arrests over IIFL loot has reached 13 till date.

Notably, gold traders Saroj Prusty of Mangalabag and Lalit Kumar Sodhi of Alamchand Bazaar in the city including IIFL security guard Harmohan Das were arrested by the police last November 28.

Ray and his accomplices had materialised the dacoity plan by threatening a staffer of the firm with a toy gun November 19. Acting on a FIR lodged by the firm’s territory manager Tapas Ranjan Swain, Lalbagh police had registered a case and initiated the probe.

Ray is a resident of Markatnagar area, who had been working as gold appraiser at IIFL here. He had availed personal loan from the branch and misappropriated the mortgaged gold ornaments of the public.

After the misappropriation assumed large proportions and when Ray realised that he will not be able to manage the firm’s audit of it, he hatched the plot along with another accused Rajan Kumar Behera.

PNN