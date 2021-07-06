Balichandrapur: Believe it or not, the husband of lady teacher in Gopalpur village under Barchana block has allegedly become the recipient of a job card issued under Centre-sponsored poverty alleviation scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), a report said.

The concerned person has received a job card bearing no-OR02-001-008-001/39591 under the rural job scheme, while funds available under various job schemes have been deposited in his bank account as wages. It is alleged that the person committed the irregularity in connivance with some panchayat officials. After reports in this regard surfaced, the incident has spread surprise and anger in the area.

The accused is even alleged to have prepared fake bills in his job card and of other labourers and received the funds available as wages. Local residents have demanded to know as to how the accused, who is the husband of a teacher, was given a job card as a labourer under the poverty alleviation scheme.

They alleged that this could have not been possible without the involvement of panchayat officials and those involved in the implementation of the scheme. The locals have demanded a thorough probe into the charges and stringent action against the accused person as well as those involved in the wrongdoing

When contacted, Ajit Narayan Prasad Giri, the block development officer of Barchana block, said that it is illegal for a person to get a job card under the rural job scheme if he is the husband of a teacher. He assured to conduct a probe into the charges and take action against the accused if proven true.