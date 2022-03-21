New Delhi: Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen said Monday he is ‘living a dream’ by bringing laurels for India at the world stage. Lakshya Sen also said he ‘gave it all’ during his maiden final against Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen at the All England Championships. The 20-year-old from Uttarakhand had been simply sensational en route to his final appearance at Birmingham. However, Lakshya couldn’t go the distance, going down in straight games to World No 1 Axelsen.

“It’s been a long journey for me from Almora to the All England Open. I gave it my all on the court in the final yesterday (Sunday) versus Viktor. But it wasn’t meant to be,” Sen wrote in a post shared on his Twitter handle.

“For me, getting the chance to represent India means everything to me. I am living my dream and I will always give my 100 % on court,” Lakshya added.

Lakshya’s impressive show was lauded by all, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled with all the love and support I have received from so many fans in India and all over the world. Just wanted to say a big ‘Thank You’ to everyone,” Sen wrote. “I wish to thank BAI and SAI for their support to me. I can’t forget my parents and brother Chirag who have sacrificed so much for me.

“I owe everything to Prakash (Padukone) sir and Vimal (Kumar) sir and PPBA who have mentored me throughout this journey. Without them, this would just not be possible. Thanks to Vivek Kumar sir and the world class PDCSE where I train.”

The World No. 11 also thanked Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and Olympic Gold Quest for their support.

Lakshya is a product of the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bangalore. He has been in the form of his life in the last six months. He secured his maiden World Championships bronze in December last year. Then he won his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finished runner-up both at the German Open earlier this week and at the All England Championships Sunday.