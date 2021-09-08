Langaleswar: The government has set a target to complete the infrastructure works of the Subarnarekha port project at Choumukh under Baliapal block in Balasore by 2024.

“Land acquisition for the railway project and road for the proposed port project is in full swing,” said Ranjan Satpathy, social scientist of Tata Company. According to reports, a four-lane road will be laid from Gandhi Chowk to Choumukh.

A special office has been opened in Baliapal. A railway line will be laid from Amarda station to the port site. Four camp offices were opened at different places to look after the land acquisition.

A special office has been opened for examining land records. Land acquisition officers have been appointed. 197 acre of land is to be acquired for these projects.

The state government had announced setting up of the riverine port about 14 years ago. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had, however, laid the foundation stone for the port in 2019.

Addressing a public rally in Bhograi in December 2006, the Chief Minister had announced the port project at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore at Kirtania.

However, just two days after this announcement, the location of the port was changed. The state government signed an agreement with the Chennai-based Creative Port Development Limited to set up this port at Choumukh.

In 2018, Tata Steel proposed to pump in about 51 per cent of the total investment. The Chief Minister, while addressing a youth rally February 13, 2019 in Balasore claimed the port project will create scope of employment for 12,000 people with development of roads and railway connectivity in the region.

“The port will usher in development in south Baliapal region. A huge scope of employment and income generation will be created around the river-based port. All are requested to help in the project,” said Satpathy.

Initially, locals united under the Bhitamati Surakhya Committee used to oppose the project saying that it would displace a large number of people while their livelihood depends on paddy farming, fishing, betel leaf and betel nut farming in the region.

PNN