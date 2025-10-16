Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration in Odisha imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in Singipur village Thursday. The action follows a clash between two neighbouring villages over a disputed piece of land.

The restraining order has been imposed to control the situation, said Berhampur Sub-collector Avinash Kumar, who visited the spot after tension prevailed in the area and protestors staged a road blockade.

At least three platoons (one platoon comprises of 30 personnel) of security forces were deployed to control the situation, officials said.

The clash between the villagers of Singipur and Ratnamanipur has erupted Thursday as the sides claimed the land.

The villagers of Singipur wanted to make the land to be used as a bus-stand and opposed the proposal to make it a park by the other side.

Hundreds of people from both villages gathered in the area and allegedly threw stones at each other. At least two persons reportedly sustained injuries in the clash.

“The situation was under control. We are trying to convince the villages to maintain peace” said Kumar.