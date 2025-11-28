Purushottampur: Throwing an open challenge to the government’s commitment to transparency and anti-corruption initiatives, a major land scam has surfaced at the Purushottampur Sub-Registrar Office, where fraudsters allegedly used a forged Aadhaar card and an impersonator to sell someone’s land.

According to sources, land mafia members replaced the genuine owner with another individual, created a forged Aadhaar card in his name, and submitted it during registration to facilitate the sale. Public suspicion has grown over the possible involvement or negligence of officials and intermediaries.

The disputed land includes two plots under Khata No-390 in the name of Dandapada Bauri Dora of the Telugu community from Badabargan village under Ranigam mouza in Purushottampur tehsil. Plot No-3062 measuring 0.340 decimal and Plot No-3063 measuring 0.453 decimal were allegedly sold June 6 to Bhagyalata Mohapatra of Birajagannathpur village, with her husband Saroj Kumar Das listed as the purchaser. The transaction was recorded under Registration Document No-10682501285.

The Aadhaar number submitted for the seller — 3392 7210 5438 — bears the date of birth January 1, 1949. However, the same number is officially registered in the name of P Mahendra Dora of Kolasingi village, who also owns land there. This discrepancy strongly suggests that the Aadhaar card used during registration was forged. The registration documents reportedly carry the photograph of the impersonator presented as the landowner.

Four individuals from Gadasahi in Purushottampur have also been named as sellers in the documents. Residents have urged Revenue officials and Ganjam Collector to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to uncover the full extent of the fraud.

Purushottampur Sub-Registrar Kaliprasad Dhal said, “The seller produced an Aadhaar card, which was accepted. We have now learnt that the same Aadhaar number belongs to two different individuals. An inquiry will be conducted.”