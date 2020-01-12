Baliapal: Resentment brewed among locals as the construction of buildings for Adarsh Vidyalay at Baliapal in Balasore district hangs fire due to litigation on the land.

Surprisingly, a contractor has been chosen after tender, but the administration has not yet handed over the earmarked land or an alternative land to the rural development department.

The ambitious project is in a stalemate even as guardians of meritorious students have been keeping their fingers crossed for admission.

In the current year, many students will be deprived of admissions to the model school.

Intellectuals and locals expressed displeasure over inordinate delay over the project, alleging that due to apathy of the people’s representatives and the administration, the project has been left in the lurch.

Reports said, the government had sanctioned funds for the school three years ago. Baliapal tehsildar identified a patch of 10 acres at Balarampur panchayat.

Initially, Tata Trust came forward to take up building construction in 2018, but some influential local residents strongly opposed it. Tata Trust had to abandon the project.

Then, the rural development department was handed over the construction work. The department has engaged a contractor after floating a tender. Some people have made some houses on the land and they are required to be removed. The eviction drive got a jolt when a panchayat samiti member and his supporters moved the High Court. The HC has stayed the work.

In view of the legal tangle, the administration reduced the requirement of land to 5 acres.

Some locals pointed out that as the case was subjudice at, the same land can’t be used for the purpose.

Locals suggested that the administration should look for an alternative land for construction of the building. They accused the administration of sitting pretty and not looking for an alternative piece of land.

Narayan Prasad Sahu, president of the Baliapal Baristha Nagarika Parishad, had submitted a memorandum to the Collector over the issue during a public hearing in October, 2019.

Members of the Parishad warned of an agitation if land is not handed over for the school project.

However, BEO Naryana Das said the schedule of the land identified by the tehsildar earlier has been sent to Collector for approval. He added that the RD department will start construction work only after getting approval.

