Bolangir: Rajendra University in Bolangir is one of the oldest educational institutions in western Odisha. However, its development has been caught in a stalemate due to a number of factors – lack of land, teachers and infrastructure, a report said.

According to reports, a year has passed since Rajendra College was upgraded into a university. Despite efforts at all level, required land is not available for expansion of its infrastructure.

A few days ago, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has granted its recognition to the university under UGC sub-clause 2(F), 1956. To avail of UGC grants, the university is required to meet a few criteria like adequate teaching staff and land for infrastructure.

Recently, it came in a section of media that the 77-year old institution does not have land patta in its name. This report created rounds of discussions in various circles.

In fact, the university needs over 100 acres while the institution has only 49 acres under its occupation.

The university authorities had earlier intimated the Collector, the secretary of the higher education department and the additional secretary to the Governor about the requirement of land for the university.

As there was no progress in this matter, the authorities again reminded them about the land Friday. It was stated that the growth and development of the university is not feasible without the land.

The district administration has launched a special drive to hunt for land. Collector Chanchal Rana, ADM Ananta Narayan Singh Laguri and tehsildar Maghban Bagh are in the process of looking for the land.

It was learnt that after the first round of survey, the team has not been able to find the required land at one place inside the town.

Lands inside and around the Bolangir town have been under encroachment at various places. It is said that if eviction drive is carried out, some land can be reclaimed.

Keeping the next 50 years in mind, development of the university has been envisaged. Encroached lands can be reclaimed for use of the university, some locals pointed out.

Earlier, the administration reclaimed 14 acres near the Rajendra University while only six acres can be handed over to the university. Tehsildar Maghban Bagh said a total of 66 acres including 49 acres of the university campus have been identified.

“Seven acres of the university is under the works department. This patch of land will be first brought to the revenue department. Then, the land will be handed over to the university,” said ADM Laguri. This land handover process will take at least three months, he added, saying, in such circumstances, the state government needs to provide land to the university through a special drive.

