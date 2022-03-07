Paralakhemundi: A deputy commandant of Odisha Special Armed Police (OSAP) 3rd Battalion, Paralakhemundi has reportedly encroached upon the land owned by the king of erstwhile Paralakhemundi royal family and one of the architects of modern Odisha, Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati.

The matter came to the fore after Princess Kalyani Devi with the help of local residents and intellectuals of Parala town approached Gumma and Paralakhemundi tehsildars for help.

Kalyani Devi alleged that the deputy commandant had encroached upon the king’s land at Betaguda under Gumma tehsil. This apart, the commandant has also grabbed acres of government land and is using it for plantation of trees and flowers.

Despite repeated requests, the Commandant refused to vacate the land. Later, in the presence of Gumma and Paralakhemundi tehsildar, Kalyani Devi removed all the encroachments. With the help of her staff, the queen also reclaimed her land, reports said.

PNN