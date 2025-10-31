Bhubaneswar: People in Odisha can directly register, purchase, and sell land at tehsil offices, starting November 1, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said Thursday.

The minister said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the service, which will be made available at 44 tehsil offices across the state in the first phase of this administrative overhaul aimed at simplifying land dealings. The facility will be extended to the remaining tehsils by December, he said. “Plot registration and administration work will now be handled by the tehsil offices, ending dependence on nodal offices. Under this system, people can book a slot online and complete the registration process at their respective tehsil offices. They no longer have to travel to district headquarters for any plot-related matter,” the minister added.

Earlier, the state government had announced a new regulatory framework to deal with sale and registration of part-plots in urban areas and areas under different development authorities of the Housing and Urban Development department. It was to be issued in November to tide over the problem faced by the people during sale and registration of part-plots and apartments due to lack of inter-departmental coordination, it was learnt.