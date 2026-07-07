Beijing: A landslide at a village in northwestern China buried 33 people on Tuesday, state media reported. About half of them have been rescued.

Local authorities said the landslide occurred in the Nanhe township of Longnan city in Gansu province shortly before 7 am, according to China’s official Xinhua News Agency.

State broadcaster CCTV said 17 people were already rescued, but it did not elaborate on their condition.

While rescue operations were underway, authorities relocated affected residents.

AP