Bhubaneswar: Electrification work for 56 km long Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh Road of Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur route and 90 km long Naupada-Gunupur Branch Line of Howrah-Chennai Main Line will be completed very soon.

Railway sources said Rs 62 crore has been spent for 56 km-long rail line between Lanjigarh Road and Junagarh Road. Similarly, Rs 105 crore has been spent for 90 km-long rail line between Naupada and Gunupur.

Recently, the work for main line sections of Sambalpur Railway Division i.e., Jharsuguda-Sambalpur, Sambalpur-Angul, Sambalpur-Titilagarh, Titilagarh-Singapur Road and Titilagarh-Raipur Railway Section has already been completed. This apart, electrification work between Belsonda-Komakhan-Khariar Road in Titilagarh-Raipur Railway section is in progress and will be completed by the end of November 2019.

Similarly, electrification work for 289 km-long Khurda Road-Balangir ongoing railway line project has been started for which Rs 265 crore will be spent.

After completion of railway electrification projects in these Railway Sections, trains with electric locomotives will be introduced instead of diesel locomotives. This will improve the speed of trains and will reduce the fuel cost.